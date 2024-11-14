Nic Nemeth Explains Why He 'Loves' The Fact That AEW's Will Ospreay Is Not A Champion

Though Will Ospreay has had two runs with the AEW International Championship, the wrestler has yet to win the world title since entering the promotion earlier this year, and Ospreay does not currently hold a championship of any kind. Speaking on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Nic Nemeth explained why he views this as a good thing.

"[Ospreay is] someone you can build a company around and someone you can make the world champion. I love that you absolutely can, and you don't even have to," Nemeth said. "You can have other people who need to be in the title scene working on that, because of the storytelling, because of the angle that they have where they were buddies, because his music hits [and] the place goes nuts."

Nemeth praised Ospreay's current feud against Kyle Fletcher, which has the two former allies set to face each other at AEW Full Gear later this month without any title on the line. As far as when Ospreay might eventually capture the promotion's top championship, Nemeth doesn't see any need to rush.

"This is a performer — on the mic, in the ring, backstage, you name it," Nemeth continued. "[He] plays the part perfectly. There's something special there. Whether they don't make him champion for five years, or he is in a month, it doesn't matter. Everyone's gonna be watching his segments."

Since joining the AEW roster as a full-time performer, Ospreay has had notable matches against Konosuke Takeshita, Bryan Danielson, Roderick Strong, Swerve Strickland, and MJF. Though there have been tensions between himself and other members of the group, Ospreay was considered a part of The Don Callis Family until recently, leading to the feud against Fletcher.

