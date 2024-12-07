Jim Ross Reveals The Best Match He's Called In AEW

Jim Ross has been part of All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception in 2019, which means that he has seen some of the biggest moments in the company's short history from the comfort of the commentary table. With so many matches called in the past five years, which one would Ross call his favorite? On a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, the legendary voice of wrestling revealed his answer.

"Dustin [Rhodes] versus Cody [Rhodes]. I love that match, and I'll say it today, all these months and weeks and years later, that was the best I ever called in AEW to date," Ross said. "There have been a lot of good ones, but that was so–that match had the unique emotional element that you couldn't get in just an angle, or storyline. They're real brothers, and that had told a great story leading into it, and then man, they delivered like champions in the match itself. So I'll always be grateful for those two guys, Cody and Dustin, for having the match, and then I feel very blessed that I was part of the broadcast team." Ross rounded off by saying that the match had so much real emotion, it allowed the bout to have a realness that most matches can't replicate.

Not only is the match Ross' favorite from his time in AEW, but it is also Dustin's favorite match of his entire career, who revealed that he thinks people will see the match as an all-time classic as time continues to pass. Dustin also revealed that the two men had an extra motivation to make the match special as they had pitched the idea while they were in WWE, but it was never taken too seriously.

