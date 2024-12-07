Former WWE Star Says Randy Orton Was 'Meant To Be A Wrestler'

In his four-year run with WWE, Maven faced a variety of veterans, legends, and fellow up-and-coming stars of the business. On a recent episode of "The False Finish," Maven recalled a stand-out match against an opponent that technically fell into the latter category, though his skills seemed more aligned with that of a veteran. In fact, the former WWE Hardcore Champion believes that opponent — Randy Orton — was simply destined for the professional wrestling path.

"Obviously, Randy [Orton] was just heads and tails. Randy's another one of those guys that he was just meant to be a wrestler," Maven said. "We were in [WWE] developmental and Randy wrestled like a seasoned pro, even as early as I would say 2002, before they even debuted him.

"There was a match I had [in 2004], and I forget what the scenario was, but there was a clock underneath it. Randy and I went out and we put forth a good match. When I go back and watch that match, it's not like Randy's carrying me. We're having a good match because we're both putting forth a good effort. That's probably the match that I go back and I look back fondly of."

As a third-generation performer, Orton was introduced to pro wrestling at a young age. 20 years later, he decided to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, "Cowboy" Bob Orton Jr. and Bob Orton, and begin his own in-ring journey with a brief stint on the independents and later WWE. Fast forward to 2024, Orton is now a 14-time world champion, trailing behind only John Cena and Ric Flair for the all-time record of 16.

