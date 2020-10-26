In his first backstage interview after capturing the WWE Championship on Sunday, Randy Orton was asked where his 14th reign as World Champion ranks among all his past championships.

Orton said that joining the exclusive club of Triple H [14x], Ric Flair [16x], and John Cena [16x] as the only men to win 14 or more World Titles makes Sunday's victory over Drew McIntyre all the more sweeter.

"Is the 14th sweeter [than the rest]? Yes, it is," said Orton. "There's a short list of men who have held this title 14 times or more. I am now a part of a list that includes my mentor Ric Flair, my greatest-ever opponent John Cena, and Triple H, another one of my mentors.

"So, yes, if tonight's win didn't make me a legend, at least it is sweet," added Orton.

Orton admitted that he is now morphing from the status of "Legend Killer" to "Legend" and that his accomplishments are more a result of his 20-year tenure in the WWE.

"For the longest of time I had been a legend killer, putting many legends out to pasture. I've ended many careers. But the word 'legend' is thrown around rather loosely these days.

"Some have said I'm a legend, but I think they only say that because of my accomplishments, of which I have many. But that's more because I've been here [in the WWE] since I was 19. I've been here for over 20 years, and that's why this [14th World Title] is so sweet."

Orton also took to Instagram to mention how the four members of Evolution now have 50 combined World Title reigns. In the post, he joked about Batista being an actor while calling the other three "legends." Check out the post below: