Randy Orton is your new WWE Champion.

The main event of tonight's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view saw Orton defeat Drew McIntyre to win the title.

Orton attacked McIntyre during his entrance, and eventually they fought into the Cell to start the match. Orton would later use bolt cutters to cut the lock off the Cell door, taking the fight back to ringside. Orton also lured McIntyre to the top of the Cell to continue the brawl. That ended with Orton knocking McIntyre off the side of the Cell, through the announce table down below. The finish of the match saw Orton duck a Claymore and come right back with the RKO for the pin.

This is Orton's tenth reign with the WWE Title. Drew won the title back on April 5 after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

Below are a few shots from tonight's main event title change in the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida: