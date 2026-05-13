Former WWE Star Lance Storm Has Concerns Over John Cena Classic Format

Former WWE star Lance Storm isn't quite convinced by the logic behind the John Cena Classic, questioning whether main roster stars would actually want to face "WWE NXT" wrestlers.

In the John Cena Classic, announced by John Cena at Backlash, main roster and "NXT" stars will go head-to-head, with the champion chosen by fans, rather than what happens in the ring. Storm, in his appearance on "Wrestling Observer Live," pointed out a major flaw in the format of the tournament, questioning how it could benefit main roster stars.

"If I'm a $500,000 main roster talent and I'm in there with a $75,000 a year NXT guy, why would I use my skill and my experience to make him look good? If he wins the popularity contest and wins and gets the push to the championship, I could lose my job because there is going top be a TKO executive saying, 'Well, why are we paying this guy that lost the fan vote and is less over than this NXT guy that works for way less money?'" he asked.

Storm believes that main roster stars have no incentive to elevate their "NXT" counterparts in the ring when a fan poll determines the outcome of the match. WWE has reportedly been toying with such an idea for the last 15 years, with veteran journalist Dave Meltzer claiming that WWE is unsure how the competition will unfold.

WWE, over the last few months, has been trying to create and push new stars from "NXT," with several talented stars like Sol Ruca, Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Joe Hendry making their splash on the main roster. WWE has yet to announce when the John Cena Classic will begin and which stars will feature in the competition.