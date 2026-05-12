Cuatrero Formally Sentenced For Attempted Femicide Against WWE's Stephanie Vaquer

Luchador El Cuatrero, whose real name is Rogelio Reyes, was formally sentenced on Tuesday for the attempted femicide of former WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Cuatrero was arrested and charged with domestic violence and attempted femicide back in March 2023, when Vaquer was CMLL Women's Champion.

According to journalist Antonio Nieto on X (formerly Twitter), Cuatrero was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison after he was found guilty on the charges last week. Nieto noted that Cuatrero would serve 10 years and eight months, after already spending two years in prison following the crime. He will currently remain out on bail, and Nieto did not report when Cuatrero would have to surrender to serve the sentence.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson noted that Cuatrero could seek a reduction in time served for good behavior, under a provision in Mexican law. Johnson wrote that reports indicate the luchador would first have to complete half the sentence. Between that possibility and the two years already served, Cuatrero could possibly only spend around five years back behind bars.

Vaquer first accused her ex-boyfriend of domestic violence in early 2023 when she told police Cuatrero grabbed her by her neck and threw her following an argument. The luchadora was told her trachea had nearly been broken and graphic images from the scene showed bruises on her neck.

Cuatrero was released, with conditions, in April 2025 after spending years defending himself from prison. While he had initially not been allowed to return to wrestling, he began making appearances once again in March of this year, with his most recent match taking place for Desastre Total Ultraviolento on April 24.