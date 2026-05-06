Cuatrero Reportedly Found Guilty Of Attempted Femicide Against WWE's Stephanie Vaquer

Luchador El Cuatrero – real name Rogelio Reyes – has reportedly been found guilty of domestic violence and attempted femicide against WWE's Stephanie Vaquer.

Antonio Nieto reported from Mexico that Reyes had been found guilty by a judge in Mexico City, with his sentence to be announced on Tuesday. Reyes was conditionally released last year having been arrested in 2023, and previously being denied parole while threats towards Vaquer were being investigated, but will now be returning to prison.

In her original statement to the police, Vaquer had alleged that Reyes grabbed her by the neck and threw her against a wall in an argument over messages he was sending to an unknown third party. A painting was said to have dropped and hit Vaquer causing further injury. She stated that she then ran into her bedroom to call the police, while Reyes fled the scene before medical personnel arrived to treat her.

Photos from the police report were circulated after his arrest, showing bruising across Vaquer's neck, and she stated in her complaint that she was told that her trachea was nearly broken.

The prosecution reclassified the initial domestic violence case as attempted femicide due to the severity and the pattern of lethal risk identified in the report. Per the penal code, attempted femicide can carry a custodial sentence of 11-46 years.

Prior to Tuesday, Reyes had made his return to the wrestling ring earlier this year and had worked as recently as April 24. He had previously worked for AAA and CMLL.