Bully Ray Identifies Moment In WWE Backlash Main Event That Bothered Him

The issues between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu are seemingly stronger than ever after the last few days, after Reigns narrowly retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Fatu at WWE Backlash, though Fatu got his revenge with a post-match attack and another beat down of Reigns on "Raw." Many have applauded WWE's handling of the whole storyline, particularly in how the feud had made Fatu into a main event player.

But despite that, there was one aspect of the Backlash match that WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was troubled by; the portrayal of Fatu's Tongan Death Grip. Reviewing the match on Monday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully noted how good of a job WWE had done in establishing the Tongan Death Grip as an important move for Fatu leading up to his match with Reigns. But Bully felt that was undercut by Roman powering out of it in the match in a way the two-time Hall of Famer felt was unrealistic.

"I don't think Roman Reigns should've hulked up out of the Tongan Death Grip," Bully said. "That's the one part of the match where I was like 'Uh uh. This doesn't work for me.' There is no hulking up out of a Tongan Death Grip. There is no hulking up out of having your Adam's Apple crushed in another human being's hands.

"I don't give a rats ass how tough Roman Reigns is. You don't have a man the size, the stature, the strength of a Jacob Fatu crushing your Adam's Apple in his hands enough to bring you down to your knees, and then all of a sudden you're like 'No! I'm getting this shot of adrenaline and I'm going to come out of it!' Uh uh brother. It ain't happening. That's the only part of the match I wish they would've looked at a little differently, because to me, it's beyond the realm of believability."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription