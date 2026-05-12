Thekla Comments On Possibility Of Former WWE Star Kairi Sane Joining AEW

Following a release from WWE, in-ring veteran Kairi Sane is set to become a free agent, with many potential landing spots awaiting her. During an interview with "TMZ's Inside The Ring," AEW Women's World Champion Thekla specifically addressed the possibility of Sane joining her home of All Elite Wrestling.

"I think she's an outstanding talent. I could totally see her in AEW," Thekla said. "I think that would be cool. I'm always happy to see new people who are good, who have a reputation, who have a look. She knows how to do an entrance. Of course, you always got to be careful, protect yourself. The locker room's small. You can't have too many people in there otherwise it gets cramped, but Kairi's sick. She'd totally elevate the product if they gave her a chance. The receipt is still waiting over here to get paid."

Thekla's last remark comes in reference to her sole in-ring encounter with Sane, which occurred under the STARDOM banner in May 2023. Thekla and Sane stood on opposite sides of an Artist of STARDOM Championship match that the former ultimately won alongside Mai Sakurai and current WWE star Giulia. On the path to victory, however, Thekla endured a vicious stomp from Sane, hence her desire to return the favor.

"We did share the ring once, except for her stomping the f*** out of me," Thekla recalled. "I still remember that. We had one match ... I've met her. She's cool. She's stiff. That's what I can tell you. Not with me, but she's cool."

As of this writing, Sane's post-WWE moves remain unknown. Should she return to STARDOM, though, a crossover with AEW talent, such as Thekla, would be possible due to the promotions' working relationship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.