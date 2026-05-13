WWE SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Report: 5/8/2026

Since WrestleMania 42, "WWE SmackDown's" ratings have steadily declined, with the program losing nearly 400,000 viewers in just two weeks. However, last Friday's episode marked the first sign of improvement for the blue brand with it being the go-home show for Backlash.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "SmackDown" averaged 1,279,000 viewers and posted a 0.29 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership increased by 11%, while the 18-49 demo was up by 16%. Additionally, SmackDown ranked second for the night on cable in P18-49, with the NHL playoffs on TNT finishing at the top of the chart. Another contributor to "SmackDown's" success last week was the absence of the NBA playoffs, with game 3 between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers, and game 3 between the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves both being featured on Amazon Prime Video.

Although "SmackDown" bounced back for last Friday's episode, the program's total viewership has fallen by 12% since this time last year. However, what's more concerning is "SmackDown's" performance in the 18-49 demo, with the category being down by 25% since May 2025. In addition to WWE's ratings for "SmackDown" being lower than the year prior, the show's ticket sales have continued to suffer. Last Friday's episode sold 7,299 tickets from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, which is a 28% decrease compared to the last time "SmackDown" was held in the city in 2024. Overall, WWE's ticket sales for "SmackDown" are down by 19% compared to last year's second-quarter average.

In three weeks, "SmackDown" will return to being a two-hour program, which could lead viewership to improve heading into the summer, as the show hovered around the 1.5 million viewer mark when it dropped the third hour last year. However, it remains to be seen if the two-hour format will move the needle with "SmackDown's" overall quality being heavily criticized as of late.