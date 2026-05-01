Backstage Update On When WWE SmackDown Will Return To Two-Hour Format
Earlier this week, it was reported that "WWE SmackDown" is expected to return to a two-hour format this upcoming June after airing for three hours each Friday since the beginning of the year. On Thursday, "Wrestling Observer's" Dave Meltzer claimed that a deal was made between WWE and the USA Network for "SmackDown" to be three hours from January to June, and then two hours from July to the end of December. In addition to stating that the deal is supposed to last four years, Meltzer has provided more specifics on "SmackDown" becoming a two-hour show again next month.
In the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Meltzer explained that the final three-hour episode of "SmackDown" will take place on May 29, with the second season of "Everything On The Menu" expected to fill the timeslot from 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM ET on the USA Network the following week. "Everything On The Menu" is a show hosted by former WWE star Braun Strowman, where he tries food from different restaurants in 12 American cities. So far, it's been revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry and "SmackDown" star Alexa Bliss will be featured in two episodes. After "Everything On The Menu" concludes, Meltzer shared that another unknown show will take its place during the third hour for three months.
Opinion: The quality of SmackDown should improve under a two-hour format
Although "SmackDown" started the year on a high note under the three-hour format, the program's overall quality has significantly diminished over the past couple of months. In January, Drew McIntyre had become Undisputed WWE Champion, the United States Title Open Challenge was arguably producing the best matches on TV each week, and "WWE NXT" stars like Trick Williams and Jordynne Grace made their debut, which kept the programming fresh coming into the new year. However, as WWE started to inch closer towards WrestleMania 42, the blue brand struggled to excel with a three-hour runtime, with poor booking decisions and lack of effort put into storylines hurting the product.
Whether it was the celebrity involvement in the brand's main event storyline, fans being disappointed with Cody Rhodes dethroning McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship, or the overall match quality, "SmackDown" presented stories the audience didn't want to see and inserted filler content to have enough material for a three-hour program. The WWE Universe also didn't shy away from voicing their frustration with "SmackDown," with some of the episodes in the lead up to WrestleMania recording some of the lowest ratings on both IMDB and Cagematch in the show's history.
When "SmackDown" returns to a two-hour format this June, WWE will be forced to remove any filler and focus on its most essential storylines for the remainder of the year, which should lead to a better product. Additionally, following WWE's recent round of releases, the company has no excuse but to utilize its current roster to prove the show can succeed despite the talent cuts.