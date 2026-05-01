Backstage Update On When WWE SmackDown Will Return To Two-Hour Format

Earlier this week, it was reported that "WWE SmackDown" is expected to return to a two-hour format this upcoming June after airing for three hours each Friday since the beginning of the year. On Thursday, "Wrestling Observer's" Dave Meltzer claimed that a deal was made between WWE and the USA Network for "SmackDown" to be three hours from January to June, and then two hours from July to the end of December. In addition to stating that the deal is supposed to last four years, Meltzer has provided more specifics on "SmackDown" becoming a two-hour show again next month.

In the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Meltzer explained that the final three-hour episode of "SmackDown" will take place on May 29, with the second season of "Everything On The Menu" expected to fill the timeslot from 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM ET on the USA Network the following week. "Everything On The Menu" is a show hosted by former WWE star Braun Strowman, where he tries food from different restaurants in 12 American cities. So far, it's been revealed that WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry and "SmackDown" star Alexa Bliss will be featured in two episodes. After "Everything On The Menu" concludes, Meltzer shared that another unknown show will take its place during the third hour for three months.