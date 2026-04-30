Dave Meltzer Gives Update On WWE SmackDown Runtime Changes

Earlier this week, it was announced that "WWE SmackDown" will be returning to a two-hour format this summer after having been a three-hour program for the past four months. Since "SmackDown" moved to the USA Network in 2024, the program continues to switch between both formats, and in the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer provided new details on the yearly structure for the blue brand's runtime and shared when the show is expected to move to two hours.

"Last week of June or first week of July. The contract that they have signed now is January to the end of June would be three hours, and then the first of July to the end of December would be two hours. So that's the way that the deal is structured right now ... probably for the next four years," he explained. "They'll cut down on matches probably, I mean match time and matches."

The length of the runtime for "SmackDown" has continued to be a contentious topic within the wrestling industry, as legends such as "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T have argued that longer shows are beneficial for talent, while others like WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray suggest that three hours is too long for a wrestling program. It's also been previously reported that the decision to make "SmackDown" three hours long was to give other shows on the USA Network a lead-in on Friday nights.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.