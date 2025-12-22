Bully Ray Shares Thoughts On WWE SmackDown Moving Back To 3 Hours

It was recently revealed that "WWE SmackDown" is going back to its three-hour runtime, after moving to two hours in June. WrestleVotes first reported the rumor back on November 14, which WWE confirmed on commentary on the blue brand in recent weeks. When the calendar turns to 2026 and WWE hosts the show from Buffalo, New York, fans will once again be getting an extra hour of WWE content during their week. It's not something that WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray and his co-host, Dave LaGreca, were happy about on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"I'm sorry, but three hours is just too much," Bully Ray said. "Whatever company it could be, it's just too much. For me, it's always been too much. I don't want three hours. I understand why, I understand a football game is long. I understand certain types of sporting events, but three hours, with commercials, sorry, too much."

LaGreca noted while football games can be lengthy, the NFL only runs games for around four and half months a year. He noted that three hours a week is strenuous on the WWE creative team, who are already producing two and a half hours of "WWE Raw" a week.

He said that "SmackDown" has already, in his opinion, not been great lately. LaGreca did say, however, that there are sometimes good moments on the show, including a recent video vignette with Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on Friday, where the champion showed up to McIntyre's home while he was negotiating a match with Rhodes through General Manager Nick Aldis.

