Pat McAfee Says Wrestling Is In His 'Rearview Mirror' After WWE WrestleMania 42

Pat McAfee's days of "Yeeting" at ringside are forever done. Despite being bull-headed on tearing down Cody Rhodes on behalf of Randy Orton, the concept did not work in either McAfee or Orton's favor, as "The Legend Killer" lost the big one in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 42. With that, came McAfee's stipulation, where he announced that should Orton not save the business and win the title, he would leave wrestling TV for good. Well, he kept his promise. Earlier today (Monday, April 20), McAfee noted that his unbelievable run in the squared circle is officially over, confirming the post his wife made this past weekend.

"I went through developmental, '[WWE] NXT, commentated, and wrestled down there. [One of his co-hosts mentioned former WWE star Adam Cole] Bingo. Had that happened. Get WWE commentated. Lucky to do that. Did pre-shows. Lucky to do that. Wrestled. Lucky to do that. Reffed. Lucky to do that. Managed. Lucky to do that. It's been a hell of a run. Thank you, wrestling," he concluded on his talk show.

The outspoken yet brazen McAfee wore several hats throughout his tenure with WWE. Before officially signing with them in 2019, in 2018, he appeared as a guest commentator and analyst at several "NXT" TakeOver events. From there, he would participate in in-ring action with his first arch-rival in the business, Cole. After his widely acclaimed success took off, he joined the "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" commentary booths, working alongside Michael Cole. In between calling the matches, he'd return to the ring and face men like Austin Theory, The Miz, Happy Corbin (the former Baron Corbin), GUNTHER, and former CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon.

After spending nearly four years on commentary, McAfee announced he was going to put his headset down and take an indefinite hiatus following reports of mental exhaustion. When asked what his status would be after he left in June of 2025, he mentioned, "never say never," but felt at peace with his decision of walking away, as he thought the business had "passed him by." He'd return to the commentary table three months later at Wrestlepalooza this past September.

Revealed as the man whom Orton was speaking with ahead of WrestleMania, McAfee left an unfavorable impression in his last stint with the Stamford-based promotion. It was TKO's Executive Chairman Ari Emanuel who requested McAfee's services, as he felt the former NFL star would add more depth and eyes towards Rhodes and Orton's match. Rhodes retained his Undisputed WWE Championship in their highly personal contest, crimson mask and all.