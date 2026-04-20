Pat McAfee's Wife Says He's 'Out Of The Wrestling Business' After WWE WrestleMania 42

Former NFL punter and WWE commentator Pat McAfee didn't receive a warm welcome upon his recent return to WWE, and fans will be pleased to hear that he has called time on his pro wrestling career.

McAfee, who was revealed as Randy Orton's mystery caller, attacked Cody Rhodes after he made a surprise appearance on "WWE SmackDown," siding with Orton in his feud with Rhodes. A few weeks before the clash between Rhodes and Orton at WrestleMania 42, McAfee promised that he would walk away from the business if Orton loses to Rhodes — and it seems that he has now kept his word. McAfee's wife, Samantha McAfee, posted a photo of her husband relaxing on a couch and said in the caption that McAfee is out of WWE for good.

"First morning since 2017 babe is completely out of the wrestling business, thanks @jellyroll615," she said on her Instagram story.

McAfee, of course, was taken out by Grammy-winning musician Jelly Roll on night 1 of WrestleMania 42, who landed an elbow drop on McAfee after Rhodes had placed him on the announcers' desk. The College GameDay panelist was taken out by Rhodes even before the match began, and Jelly Roll then came to the aid of the WWE Champion, removing McAfee from the equation. However, McAfee eventually returned during the match, this time as a guest referee, but was accidentally taken out by Orton with an RKO.

Despite the outside interference, Rhodes successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Championship, though reports claim it was originally supposed to go to Orton at "The Show of Shows" before plans changed a few weeks ago. The match between Orton and Rhodes left both stars bloodied, with the latter reportedly suffering an orbital injury, which forced him to pull out of appearances at events on Night 2 of WrestleMania 42.