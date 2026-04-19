Report: Randy Orton Was Originally Supposed To Win WWE Title At WrestleMania 42

Night one of WWE WrestleMania 42 was quite divisive amongst fans, and the main event of the night added to online discourse, as many expected Randy Orton to win his 15th world championship from Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" retained, however, after a bloody bout, but Orton stood tall at the end after delivering a punt kick to his former friend. According to a new report, Rhodes retaining on the "Grandest Stage of Them All" wasn't always the plan.

According to BodySlam+, sources said that Orton was at one point scheduled to win the championship at WrestleMania, but the decision to have Rhodes retain the gold was changed in recent weeks. Fightful Select also reported there was "heavy consideration" into Orton becoming champion at WrestleMania, but plans changed.

BodySlam+ reported that the company knew the feud between the former Legacy stablemates was going to continue, which was then easy to assume after the post-match beatdown by Orton that ended in the previously banned move. As WrestleMania 42 went off the air, a bloodied Orton was holding the Undisputed WWE Championship aloft over a fallen Rhodes, post-punt kick.

It's not yet clear if Orton and Rhodes will face-off for the title again at WWE Backlash, set for Tampa, Florida on May 9. Rhodes suffered an orbital socket injury in the match, which left his eye swollen shut. "The American Nightmare" also required three stitches to his face and four staples to his head. WWE revealed on the night two pre-show that Rhodes was not medically cleared following the bout and post-match attack, and his appearances on Sunday at WWE World were canceled.