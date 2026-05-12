WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/4/2026

Viewership for "WWE Raw" following WWE WrestleMania 42 continues to decline slightly after recently peaking at 3.3 million average viewers for the episode of the red brand following 'Mania, despite a hot Bloodline angle leading into WWE Backlash. The main event of the May 4 episode saw World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu make their title match official, and ended with Reigns being sent through the table as Fatu had the Tongan Death Grip applied.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the May 4 episode of "Raw" drew 2.7 million average viewers over the course of seven days, with 4.6 million hours of the show viewed over that time. Viewership was down from the previous week's 2.8 million viewers, with 5.2 million hours of the show viewed, though that episode was around 11 minutes longer than the May 4 show.

"Raw" ranked seventh for the week amongst English TV shows globally for the week, and took eighth domestically. The top three shows in the US for the week included "Worst Ex Ever" season two, "Man on Fire," and the "Lord of the Flies" limited series. "Funny AF with Kevin Hart" and "Running Point" season two followed "Raw" for the week.

In addition to the contract signing segment, the May 4 edition of "Raw" also saw Oba Femi make quick work of Otis in his open challenge and fellow "WWE NXT" alum Sol Ruca officially became a member of the red brand's roster after a confrontation with Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. JD McDonagh scored a win over Finn Balor and Joe Hendry got a disqualification victory over Austin Theory, thanks to Logan Paul interference.