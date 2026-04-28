WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/20/2026

With "WWE Raw" viewership on the upswing throughout the Road to WrestleMania, anticipation was high that the "Raw" after WrestleMania could be one of, if not the most, viewed episodes the red brand would produce in 2026. And while there's still plenty of the year left for "Raw" to top it, the "Raw" after Mania number seems like it will be tough to beat.

Wrestlenomics reports that the post-Mania "Raw," taking place on April 20, drew 3.3 million total views over the course of the week. Not only was this up from 2.9 million views on April 13, but it is good enough to be the highest viewed "Raw" of 2026 so far, topping the 3.2 million total views drawn by the first "Raw" of 2026 on January 5. The episode also did well in hours viewed, drawing 6.5 million hours viewed, up from 5.6 million, and easily topping January 5's 5.9 million hours viewed for the highest number in that category.

The good news extended into Netflix's rankings, even if there was minimal change overall. Globally, "Raw" placed 4th, up from 5th. Oddly enough, the show managed to beat the new Netflix documentary on Hulk Hogan, which premiered last week by drawing 3.0 million views and placing 5th. Domestically, "Raw" also placed 4th, also up from 5th. In both cases, it's the highest "Raw" has placed in Netflix's global rankings all year, and the second highest domestically behind 3rd place rankings for "Raw" episodes on March 2, 16, and 23.

"Raw" featured plenty of post-WrestleMania developments, arguably none bigger than Roman Reigns' first appearance following his WWE World Heavyweight Championship victory over CM Punk. Reigns wasted no time developing a new rivalry, having a confrontation with his cousin and Backlash opponent Jacob Fatu. Elsewhere, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes had a segment with CM Punk, teasing a future matchup between the two.