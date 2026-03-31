WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/23/2026

Historically, WWE's Road to WrestleMania generates the most interest in the promotion, and that has reflected once again in "Raw's" Netflix viewership. Since the immediate aftermath of the Royal Rumble, "Raw" has found itself generally within the 2.8 to 3.0 million views range every week, with the show safely finding itself in Netflix's Top 10, and even placing higher than usual. And the March 23 episode of "Raw" airing out of Boston, Massachusetts proved to be no different.

Wrestlenomics reports that the episode drew 2.9 million views over the course of the week, slightly down from 3.0 million views from March 16, but still well within the average "Raw" has done in recent weeks. The story was similar when it came to hours viewed, with the show drawing 5.5 million, also only slightly down from 5.9 million the week before.

The best news for "Raw's" viewership, however, was regarding their placement in both Netflix's global and top ten rankings. Despite the slightly lower numbers in views and hours viewed, "Raw" saw it's ranking rise globally, with the show placing 6th, up from 8th place. This ties the March 23 "Raw" for the highest placing the red brand has had in the global top ten, alongside the March 2 episode. Domestically, "Raw" placed 3rd, making it the second straight week "Raw" placed in the top three in the US.

As has been the case for "Raw" throughout Mania season, the show was headlined by another confrontation between CM Punk and Roman Reigns, who are set to face off for Punk's World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. One week after Punk took down Reigns with a punch, Reigns got the better of his rival, putting him through the announcer's table with a powerbomb, though Punk was seen laughing afterward, believing he had gotten in Reigns' head.