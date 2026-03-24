Roman Reigns Puts CM Punk Through Table After WWE Raw Confrontation Involving The Usos

Roman Reigns and the Usos beat down World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to end "WWE Raw" on Monday after a scathing promo from the champion on his WrestleMania 42 opponent. Punk was warned by Jimmy Uso before heading out to the ring to watch what he said, because Jey Uso was "on the warpath," but Punk couldn't help himself.

Punk said that last week showed Reigns, the Usos, and their entire family can't do anything by themselves. He said after Reigns gave the rest of the Bloodline permission to attack him last week, a Samoan hasn't even looked at him sideways. Punk admitted that Reigns calling him "old" last week did "p*** me off," but only because his "young boy doesn't get to disrespect me." He admitted he was old, but he wasn't ashamed of it, and the "old" man was going to run circles around Reigns at WrestleMania.

The champion said he'd start fighting all the Samoans, starting with Jey, whose music hit as Punk continued to talk. Jey threatened to run it back on Punk's "old a**" then and there, but Jimmy ran down to try and calm him down. The brothers were arguing when Reigns' music finally hit. He got in the ring and told the Usos to leave, but when Punk said he thought they should stay, Jey snapped and went after Punk.

Reigns hit Punk with a Superman punch to the back of the head, and when the Usos were being dragged back down the ramp, Jey yelled at Reigns that he "knew what he had to do" and to "get him." Reigns then hit Punk with a spear and dropped him through the commentary desk with a powerbomb. Punk, however, was shown laughing as "Raw" faded to black.