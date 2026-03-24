WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/16/2026

"WWE Raw" hit three million views once again, this time for its March 16 episode, two weeks after it last hit the mark on Netflix. The show saw plenty of storylines move forward on the "Road to WrestleMania," and one major match became official when Oba Femi laid out Brock Lesnar.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the March 16 episode of the red brand hit three million global views over the course of seven days, with 5.9 million hours of the 116-minute show watched. The global views were up from 2.8 million the previous week, where five million hours of the 101-minute episode were watched over the course of a week. The most-watched episode of the year over the seven day timeframe remains the January 5 edition of the show with 3.2 million views, marketed as a special episode due to "Raw's" one-year anniversary on the streaming platform.

"Raw" ranked eighth for the week globally, and third in the United States. In the states, the episode was beat out by the seventh season of "Virgin River" and the second season of Tyler Perry's "Beauty in Black."

In addition to the segment that saw Femi lay out Lesnar with a Fall from Grace powerbomb after Lesnar attempted to take out Seth Rollins, "Raw" also saw AJ Lee successfully defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship over Bayley. Elsewhere, Penta retained the IC title over Dragon Lee, and Nattie tapped out Maxxine Dupri. The main event segment saw Roman Reigns address his WrestleMania 42 opponent, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, in a promo that saw Reigns get hit with the microphone after calling Punk "old."