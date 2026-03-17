WWE Raw Ratings And Viewership Report: 3/9/2026

As WWE speeds down the "Road to WrestleMania," "WWE Raw" remains consistent in terms of viewership, though the most recent episode (where numbers are available from Netflix) of the red brand failed to hit the three million viewers of the previous week. The March 9 edition of the show saw Finn Balor be ousted from Judgment Day, as well as World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk go face-to-face with The Usos following his comments about the late Sika the week before.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the March 9 episode of "Raw" averaged 2.8 million global views through seven days, with five million hours of the show viewed throughout the week. The show ranked tenth for the week across the globe among English language Netflix shows. "Raw" ranked sixth domestically for the week. The show fell from the third position, which it held in the United States the previous week, and the sixth spot globally.

"Raw" has ranked in the top 10 on Netflix for the past few weeks. The last episode that did not rank was the January 26 show, with the January 12 and December 29 episodes also not making the chart for their respective weeks. Since February 2, "Raw" has average 2.8 million viewers, with the February 2 episode having the most global views with 3.1 million.

In addition to Punk and The Usos' main event segment, and Judgment Day kicking out Balor for being "too soft," the show also saw Bayley win a gauntlet match to earn the opportunity to challenge Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee. The opening of the show also saw a returning Seth Rollins and a group of masked men in hoodies be addressed by General Manager Adam Pearce, a segment that went viral due to the shuffling of the masked men in the ring.