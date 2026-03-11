WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/2/2026

"WWE Raw" continued its presence on Netflix's Top 10 weekly charts with the March 2 edition of the show.

The streamer's recent data has revealed that the red brand drew a total viewership of 3 million globally over the course of a week. This is a slight gain over the February 23 edition, which garnered viewership of 2.8 million. The post-Elimination Chamber episode of "Raw" was viewed for a total of 5.4 million hours, according to Netflix data and was sixth on the global top 10 charts. The episode fared even better on the US top 10 charts for the week, featuring at #3 behind season 4 of "Bridgerton" and "The Dinosaurs." The March 2 episode made the top 10 in 23 countries, according to Netflix.

Of the data available for the year, "Raw" has averaged around 2.9 million views per episode in 2026, while the average weekly hours viewed is around 5.3 million. The Monday night show has been out of the global top 10 just twice this year, while it has remained in the US top 10 for every episode in 2026.

The March 2 show saw GUNTHER decimate Dragon Lee, Seth Rollins attack Paul Heyman and the rest of The Vision, and AJ Lee issue an open challenge to the women's locker room for her Women's Intercontinental title. The show also witnessed a title change as Dominik Mysterio — fresh off of the wrong end of a curse from Danhausen — losing his Intercontinental Championship to Penta, while "Raw" ended with the now controversial segment involving WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and his WrestleMania 42 opponent, Roman Reigns.