One Word From Roman Reigns-CM Punk Promo Has Bully Ray Fired Up For WWE WrestleMania

Roman Reigns officially made his decision as to who he'll face in the main event of WrestleMania 42 after winning the 2026 Royal Rumble, and he announced on "WWE Raw" that he'll be headed for CM Punk and his World Heavyweight Championship. In the heated promo, Reigns revealed that he's not going after Punk because he's the biggest star on the biggest show, but rather, simply because he hates him. That one word, "hate," is what got WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray all in on the match, which he explained on "Busted Open Radio."

"The entire wrestling industry since day one has been built on two emotions, love and hate," he said. "It's that simple. It's as old school as old school gets and it still works. I'm listening to Roman say all these things to Punk, but then he says, 'I hate you. I'm choosing you because I hate you.' No other reason. And I want to see that hate come out of Roman Reigns. It's so simple... 'I hate you.' We've heard that spoken a million times. You can only hate somebody if you've had some kind of appreciation for them at first."

Bully Ray said Reigns admitting that Punk almost got in his head was a big deal. He explained that as smart as Reigns is after learning from his family in the Samoan Dynasty, it was a rebel from Chicago who almost got to him. The Hall of Famer called it "pretty heavy duty."