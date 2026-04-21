WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/13/2026

It had been a strong WrestleMania season for "WWE Raw" on Netflix, with episodes consistently drawing 2.8 to 3.0 million global views over the course of the week ever since the end of February. So when the WrestleMania "go-home" edition of "Raw" aired last week, the question became whether "Raw" would see its numbers go up a bit more, or continue the steady pace the show has done over recent weeks.

The answer was more of that consistency. Wrestlenomics reports that the April 13 "Raw" drew 2.9 million views over the course of the week. This was the second straight week that "Raw" drew 2.9 million views, and the fifth consecutive week that "Raw" found itself with 2.8 million views or higher. Meanwhile, "Raw" had 5.6 million hours viewed over the week, up from 5.5 million on April 6. It was the first time "Raw" had more than 5.5 million hours viewed in three weeks.

Meanwhile, "Raw" saw improvement and a slight dip in its placement in Netflix's global and domestic top ten rankings. Globally, "Raw" placed 5th, up from 6th place one week prior; it's the highest "Raw" has placed in the Netflix global top ten in at least the last four months. Domestically, "Raw" also placed 5th, down from 4th place a week prior. It ties the March 30 episode for the lowest "Raw" has placed domestically in the last five weeks, though there will likely be few complaints regarding "Raw" staying in the Top 5.

As one would expect, the final "Raw" before WrestleMania featured plenty of build for WrestleMania, with CM Punk and Roman Reigns coming face to face one last time before Reigns defeated Punk six days later. Some non-WrestleMania related activities also occurred on the show, with Kairi Sane defeating former friend IYO SKY in singles action.