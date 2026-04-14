WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 4/6/2026

Despite many fan gripes about the build to WrestleMania 42, "WWE Raw" has stayed consistent in viewership on Netflix over the last few weeks. The red brand didn't manage to top three million global views for the April 6 edition of the show, but it came close.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the April 6 episode of "Raw" drew 2.9 million global views, down from a solid three million the week before. "Raw" has drawn 2.8 million global views or above since February 16, where it drew 2.7 million. The January 26 episode of the show is the most recent time "Raw" failed to crack the top 10 on the streaming service.

The April 6 episode ranked sixth for the week around the globe for English television. The show was fourth domestically for the week. In the US, it fell behind "Trust Me: The False Prophet," "Danny Go!," and season four of "Love on the Spectrum."

The episode saw World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk open the show with a scathing promo not just against his WrestleMania 42 opponent, Roman Reigns, but toward WWE's parent company, TKO, and Pat McAfee, following the former commentator's promo about needing to save the business from "how much it sucks" on "WWE SmackDown." Elsewhere on the show, Bayley defeated Lash Legend, and IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley bested Michin and B-Fab.

The main event was meant to see a contract signing for WrestleMania 42 between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi. That signing, however, broke down into a brawl that saw the men throwing office furniture at one another, as Paul "Triple H" Levesque tried to intervene.