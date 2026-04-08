WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/30/2026

WWE is zooming towards WrestleMania 42, with just a few weeks away from the marquee event, but the anticipation for the show seems to be gaining at a snail's pace, going by the viewership for the March 30, 2026, edition of "WWE Raw."

The show featured several of WWE's biggest names, including Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes, as well as surprise appearances by Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. But, that didn't seem to boost viewership, as Netflix revealed that the show garnered a total of 3 million views over a seven-day period, just 100,000 more than the previous week's show.

The show, according to the streamer, received a total of 5.5 million hours viewed, which is the same as the previous week but less than the March 16 edition, which also had 3 million views but recorded 5.9 million hours viewed. The red brand, though, continued to be on Netflix's top 10 charts for the week, registering at #5 in the US charts, while it was the sixth most-watched show globally on Netflix for the period between March 30 and April 5.

Since the start of the year, viewership for "Raw" has ranged between 2.5 million and 3.2 million, with the first show of the year reaching a high of 3.2 million. Meanwhile, since the 2026 Royal Rumble, "Raw" has averaged 2.9 million views. Next week's show will be the final stop for the Monday night show before WrestleMania 42.