WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/27/2026

The April 27 edition of "WWE Raw" saw a decrease in viewership on Netflix, as compared to the previous week's bump following WWE WrestleMania 42. The main event segment of the show saw a brawl between World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and his Backlash challenger, Jacob Fatu, that ended with Reigns in the Tongan Death Grip.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the April 27 episode of the red brand drew 2.8 million global views over seven days, down from the "Raw" after WrestleMania's 3.3 million global views. The most recent episode ranked sixth for the week among English Netflix TV shows both globally and in the United States.

The "Hulk Hogan: Real American" documentary ranked fifth for the second-straight week globally, and fifth in the United States, with 3.1 million global views. In the States, the limited series "Should I Marry a Murderer?" ranked first, with "Man on Fire," "Running Point" season two, and "Unchosen" also beating out the Hogan docuseries and "Raw."

In addition to the main event segment that saw Fatu overpower Reigns, the show also saw Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman confront Seth Rollins before Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Judgment Day took out Stephanie Vaquer backstage. Intercontinental Champion Penta defeated Rusev in non-title action, and Women's IC Champion Becky Lynch successfully defended her gold against IYO SKY.

Elsewhere, former NXT Champion Joe Hendry officially debuted on the red brand with a concert, mocking Logan Paul, leading to a confrontation between the pair. Oba Femi also announced his own weekly open challenge after defeating Grayson Waller in a little over a minute.