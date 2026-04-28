IYO SKY To Face Asuka At WWE Backlash 2026 Following Raw Intercontinental Title Match

Becky Lynch is still Women's Intercontinental Champion after IYO SKY answered her open challenge on "WWE Raw," but SKY's attempts to win the title were thwarted by Asuka. Lynch came out to cut her victory promo after dethroning AJ Lee at WrestleMania 42 and said she was aware the fans wanted her to be a fighting champion, so she issued the challenge.

She didn't want to face SKY after she came out, however, and it took "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce to make the match official. Lynch was in control of the beginnings of the match and hit a leg drop off the second rope. SKY battled back with a missile dropkick followed by the bullet train attack, but Lynch kicked out. SKY dodged the Manhandle Slam, but Lynch intercepted SKY on the suicide dive.

SKY hit a sunset flip powerbomb to down Lynch on the outside, then countered another Manhandle Slam. She hit a big backbreaker, but Lynch kicked out. Lynch got her feet up to block an Over the Moonsault attempt and hit her Manhandle Slam, but SKY kicked out.

The challenger took out Lynch with a moonsault on the floor, but as she got Lynch back in the ring, Asuka appeared to trip her up on the apron and threw her back in the ring. Lynch hit a final Manhandle Slam to retain, and Asuka beat down her rival in the ring.

Later in the night, it was revealed that Asuka and SKY will go one-on-one at Backlash in Tampa on May 9. After the announcement, a video package of Asuka was shown, where she explained SKY was her greatest failure, and how she thought they'd be a family once again before SKY ruined it. Asuka said at Backlash, she's going to teach SKY one final lesson: that she'll never be ready for Asuka. The recently released Kairi Sane was not mentioned in the promo.