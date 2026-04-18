Becky Lynch Beats AJ Lee At WWE WrestleMania 42 To Regain IC Title

Becky Lynch defeated AJ Lee to become a three-time WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion during WrestleMania 42 on Saturday.

Quite early on, Lynch sought to remove the top turnbuckle pad before referee Jessika Carr stopped her and put it back on. Lee continued to have the advantage from that point on until Lynch found her way through with spiteful offense, countering a Shining Wizard into a stiff high-stack powerbomb for a near-fall, then slamming her into the buckles and hitting the Manhandle Slam but only for a two-count.

Lynch started to get in the face of Carr and pushed her, which prompted Carr to push her back, and then Lynch went to strike her; Carr ducked, allowing Lee to connect with her own Manhandle Slam for a near-fall.

Lee countered another attempted Manhandle Slam into her Black Widow submission, but Lynch grabbed Lee's hair to get out of the hold. Lynch went into the same corner as earlier and removed the pad. Lee charged at her, prompting Lynch to pull Carr into the path.

Lee stopped, allowing Carr to get out of the way, but in doing so gave Lynch the opportunity to yank Lee into the exposed buckle. From there, she connected with a second Manhandle Slam and got the academic pinfall to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Lee won the title from Lynch in their first-ever singles match at the Elimination Chamber event in February, and with Lynch winning the title back on Saturday their saga stands at 1-1.