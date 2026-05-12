AEW Suing Triller TV Over Late Payments

Triller Group Inc. and TrillerTV have been sued by AEW over late payments. According to POST Wrestling, they owe AEW just under $5 million. Prior to filing a lawsuit, AEW sent written notices for payment in January and March 2025. POST reports that $4,988,989.13 is owed according to a letter from AEW's outside counsel. The letter states that it continues to accrue 2% of interest per month.

In the letter, AEW's counsel said, "[Triller Group Inc.'s] strategy of robbing revenues generated by TrillerTV's distribution of AEW content to cover other of Defendants' operating expenses (much of which was spent on the social media platform endeavor) negatively impacted its relationship with and payments owed to AEW."

Formerly known as FITE, TrillerTV has been the home to many independent wrestling promotions like GCW and House of Glory for the last few years. They also aired NJPW STRONG events as well as AEW pay-per-views. Since being purchased by Triller Group Inc., TrillerTV has been late on making payments to many companies, including AEW.

A few weeks before AEW filed its lawsuit, TrillerTV filed a lawsuit of its own against their parent company. They say that they can't pay their debts and have been abandoned by Triller Group Inc. They are attempting to have the Delaware Chancery Court declare that their officers are board of directors, which would allow them to decide if they want to declare bankruptcy.

AEW launched MyAEW for international fans in March 2026. Fans can watch pay-per-views along with current and past AEW shows with the streaming service. AEW ended its relationship with TrillerTV in April.