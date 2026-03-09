AEW Announces Launch Of New Streaming Platform, MyAEW

Accessibility is the name of the game, but where can fans outside of North America (the United States and Canada) go to watch AEW's latest content? Answer: MyAEW.

🚨 AEW fans! Introducing MyAEW! 🚨 Stream the past with the free, global "Watch AEW" and select international archives. Live in the present with exclusive international PPV bundles and more. And experience a whole new future! Unlock your world today at https://t.co/W6kgGcP6D5! pic.twitter.com/lBzgOwMGR1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2026

Launching today (Monday, March 9), AEW and Kiswe, the global leader in streaming technology and services, have announced a digital platform partnership where fans outside of Canada and the United States can immerse themselves in any and all things AEW related. This state-of-the-art platform will include live and on-demand events, as well as behind-the-scenes moments, and exclusive digital content. The service will also feature a Free Ad-Supported Television channel (FAST) on the streaming platform. Additional features will be announced in the near future.

Proud of this newly added feature to AEW, President and CEO of the company, Tony Khan said, "We are excited to partner with Kiswe for the launch of the new MyAEW platform. Kiswe has set the standard for digital content across all forms of sports and entertainment, and we are proud to have AEW alongside other leaders in this space as we continue to evolve the platform and best serve fans around the world."

Glenn Booth, CEO of Kiswe, is an awe of AEW's growth since its commencement in 2019, and looks forward to where this partnership with go: "AEW has an incredible vision for the future of their fan experience, and Kiswe is proud to be the technology partner powering it. MyAEW was built to become the central hub for the AEW community, directly connecting one of the most passionate fanbases in sports and entertainment to the content they love by giving them unprecedented access to the ring and beyond."

Since it's under construction as of this report, one feature available right now for international fans outside of a monthly/yearly subscription is the option to purchase Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view, which will see MJF put his AEW World Championship on the line against "Hangman" Adam Page in a Last Chance Texas Deathmatch, among nine other matches scheduled so far.