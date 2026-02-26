AEW Revolution Main Event Stipulation Comes Down To Coin Flip

After "Hangman" Adam Page gave his word last week that he would not challenge for the AEW World Championship ever again if he lost to MJF at Revolution, the stipulation for that bout was set this week on "AEW Dynamite." Despite the champion's best effort to get things to work in his favor, with a gimmicked quarter and a coin toss, the men will face off in a Texas Death Match.

MJF told Page he hated to admit it, but Page was brave for putting his future title opportunities on the line. Without naming names, he brought up Cody Rhodes and costing him the ability to challenge for the championship. MJF pulled out a quarter and said if it landed on tails, they'll fight in a Texas Death Match, and it landed on heads, it would be his stipulation, a "one-way no disqualification" match, meaning MJF could do whatever he wanted in the bout, but if Page used a weapon, he'd be disqualified.

Page said he'd do it, but wanted MJF to understand that Texas Death would change him, and he could beat MJF in any kind of match. The champion flipped the coin and had Tony Schiavone call what he saw, and the commentator informed the audience the Revolution match would be the one-way no DQ stipulation.

As MJF went to leave, Page demanded to see the coin. MJF was confronted by JetSpeed and Brodido as he tried to escape, and the babyfaces bullied him back to the ring. MJF pleaded and said they could use a different coin, but Schiavone said he had just gotten word from AEW President Tony Khan, and due to MJF using a two-sided coin and trying to cheat, the Revolution match will officially be a Texas Death Match.