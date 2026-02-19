Hangman Page Puts Future With AEW World Title On The Line At Revolution

Hangman Page earned himself a shot at MJF and the AEW Men's World Championship after beating Andrade El Idolo at AEW Grand Slam Australia, and that match will go down at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 15. However, following the two men's face-to-face confrontation on the February 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Revolution might be the final time Page ever challenges for the richest prize in All Elite Wrestling.

After trading insults back-and-forth where both men told each other how much they hate one another, Page stated that he wanted the match at Revolution to be the final time he ever steps in the ring with MJF, meaning that the match needed a stipulation fitting of the occasion. The fans in attendance wanted a Texas Death Match, but MJF refused by saying the Revolution main event will be a straight singles match, which led Page to come up with a counteroffer. Page will allow MJF to pick the stipulation for the match and in return, Page will never challenge for the AEW Men's World Championship ever again if he doesn't leave Revolution with the victory. MJF accepted, stating that he will reveal the stipulation in one week, but Page made sure to let the champion know that if he wants the offer to stand, a Texas Death Match must be chosen.

Page has been involved in six Texas Death Matches during his AEW career, winning all but one of them. He's beaten Lance Archer, Adam Cole, Christopher Daniels, and Jon Moxley under the Texas Death rules, with the sole loss coming at the 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view against Swerve Strickland. As for MJF, he has been in his fair share of violent battles over the years, but he has never competed in a Texas Death Match during his entire career.