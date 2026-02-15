AEW Revolution 2026 Main Event Set

The main event for AEW Revolution 2026 has been set following the events of the Grand Slam Australia event on February 14, and fans in Los Angeles, California will be treated to another chapter in a rivalry that is quickly becoming one of the most important in the main event scene in AEW.

Hangman Adam Page successfully defeated Andrade El Idolo in a number one contenders match halfway through the evening. Andrade thought he had the match won once Don Callis got up on the apron and attempted to interfere on his behalf, attempting to give Page a low blow that helped him to victory over Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega. However, Page saw it coming and gave Andrade a low blow of his own, before chasing off Callis and delivering a Buckshot Lariat for the win, booking his place in the Revolution main event in the process.

In the Grand Slam Australia main event, MJF made his third successful defense of the AEW Men's World Championship by defeating Brody King. Early on in the match, King looked to have injured his knee trying to hit a Cannonball in the corner, which MJF latched on to and worked over for the entire bout. King did manage to get himself back into the match and worked through the pain shooting down his leg, but it was ultimately too much for him to deal with, and MJF hit King with a Tombstone Piledriver on the apron and a Heatseeker to get the win. After the match, Page confronted MJF by signing the contract to make the Revolution main event official before threatening to stab MJF with his pen to close out the show.

Page and MJF have faced off in singles competition three times before, with the series currently standing at two wins for Page and one for MJF. Back in 2019, MJF got his one and only win over Page to win the inaugural Dynamite Diamond Ring, but Page would have to wait almost six years to get his win back, beating MJF in the opening match of the 2025 Revolution pay-per-view. Their third bout took place at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in August 2025 where Page defended the AEW Men's World Championship against MJF, but the "Salt of the Earth" will be looking to even the series on March 15.