Christopher Daniels Finisher Helps Hangman Page Conquer MJF In AEW Revolution Opener

It has been over five years since Maxwell Jacob Friedman and "Hangman" Adam Page met in an AEW ring for singles competition, and the stakes could not be higher as the two men collided in the opening match of "AEW Revolution." Both men walked out with their fair share of blood and bruises, but it was Page who stood tall over his bitter rival in Los Angeles.

Things exploded as soon as the match's opening bell rang, with Page quickly cornering MJF with several right hands. MJF swiftly evened the tide by whipping Page across the ring. Over the course of their fight, MJF earned a small cut to his forehead, while Page began to sport a collection of bruises and welts on his back and shoulders after an gruesome collision with the steel steps. Los Angeles hung onto every near fall after near fall, and gasped when MJF hoisted Page up for a Tombstone Piledriver onto a ringside steel chair.

Eight counts came and went as Page laid lifeless on the outside of the ring. On the count of nine, Page began to stir from his stupor, and just when the referee counted to ten, Page slid back into the ring with renewed celerity. MJF, distraught, grasped Page's face.

"Why you, and not me?" MJF wailed. "What's so special about you?"

Once he collected himself, an irate MJF sought to end his rival with a Heatseeker. Los Angeles roared to life as Page countered the set-up into a Deadeye before smashing MJF's face into the mat with Angel's Wings — Christopher Daniels' finisher. Page landed his iconic Buckshot Lariat to earn the pinfall victory.

With his definitive victory over "The Salt of the Earth," Page avenged his mentor Daniels, who was beat to a pulp on the February 26 episode of "AEW Dynamite."