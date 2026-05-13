Major WWE PLEs Reportedly Set To Take Place In Arizona As Part Of New Agreement

Yesterday wasn't just a day where everyone's troubles seemed so far away, but was the day that TKO Holdings Group announced several of their properties, including WWE and UFC, would be holding upcoming events in Arizona, as part of a multi-year deal with the state. The only catch was that no details were provided on when, or where in Arizona, these events would be taking place, beyond a brief statement in the press release suggesting the information would be forthcoming.

One day later, a strong hint over what WWE shows Arizona will get has been unearthed. F4WON's Bryan Alvarez reports that the TKO/Arizona agreement will see WWE hold their Survivor Series and Royal Rumble PLE's, as well as a "Saturday Night's Main Event" special in the state. However, Alvarez was unable to provide any details regarding when the events would take place.

As neither the dates nor locations for the 2026 Survivor Series and 2027 Royal Rumble PLEs have been announced, speculation will turn to Arizona hosting one of those two events within the next year. Given the multi-year nature of the deal, however, it's possible Arizona could be waiting until 2027 or 2028 before these events are held within the state.

With both Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble now being held in stadiums, Phoenix's Chase Field, home of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, will be seen as a likely venue for either PLE. The stadium had previously served as the host for the Royal Rumble back in 2019, the first WWE event to take place in a baseball stadium since WrestleMania 19 in 2003.