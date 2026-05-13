Darkstate Get WWE NXT Tag Title Rematch, Despite Dissension

The Vanity Project's Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor will put the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line next week after they were confronted by DarkState on Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT" after Jackson Drake defeated Noam Dar.

DarkState came out after the bout and demanded their rematch for the gold. Despite the ongoing dissension in the faction, Cutler James and Osiris Griffin deemed that Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars will be the ones facing Smokes and Baylor, as they need to get themselves together and back on the same page for DarkState to get back on top of "NXT." The stable told Vanity Project they couldn't object, as "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone had already agreed to the match for next week.

Last week, Griffin and James seemed to set themselves up for the title match after defeating Hank & Tank. The last time Vanity Project defended the titles on television was Stand & Deliver back at the beginning of April, where they defeated Los Americanos. The match has been the team's only televised defense since winning the gold from DarkState on February 24.