Lizzy Rain Identifies First Major Goal In WWE NXT

"WWE NXT" newcomer Lizzy Rain has made quite the splash, starting with her debut match against Nikkita Lyons, where she showed off her impressive finisher, Thunderstuck. On the most recent edition of the show, Rain seemed to challenge Women's North American Champion Tatum Paxley, as the champion was mid-confrontation with Zaria. Rain told SOUNDSPHERE MAGAZINE that the title is indeed her goal, despite being so new to the roster.

"Why not?" Rain said. "Go big or go home. I'm loud. I'm unapologetic. I'm here to make an impact, so why not go for that belt. I'm so privileged to be in the ring with... Tatum and Zaria, and then to get that kind of a rematch, I know it's a tag match, to be in the ring again with Nikkita, two people that I said I really wanted to face and then someone I faced just two weeks ago is very cool. The wrestling universe was really listening to me, which is very surreal that I get to do that so early in my career, getting to wrestle with the North American Champion as my tag partner."

Rain and Paxley are set to take on the team of Lyons and Zaria on Tuesday's edition of "NXT." Rain also said that coming up with a new crop of European talent, including Tristan Angels and Will Rook, has been exciting. She said they're all very supportive of one another.

"We all love wrestling so much, and to be here together, fueling this passion and driving each other to be better each and every day is so cool," she said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SOUNDSPHERE MAGAZINE and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.