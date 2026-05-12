WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan's Former Accountant Reportedly Indicted For Embezzlement

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan may be deceased, but he has been the topic of conversation recently thanks to Netflix's documentary about the character and the man who portrayed him, Terry Bollea. Hogan was back in the headlines on Tuesday, but not because of anything he did. His former accountant, Melissa Gauthereaux, has been charged with stealing $890,000 from a "public figure."

According to TMZ, Bollea is not the public figure, although Gauthereaux was his accountant during the same time that she was allegedly embezzling funds. She has been charged with six counts of wire fraud. Between 2017 and 2021, Gauthereaux allegedly used her company, Account Resources and Management Services, to embezzle money. Bollea used her services as a bookkeeper. TMZ notes that the charges come after a lengthy investigation by the FBI. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years per charge.

Bollea died of cardiac arrest in July 2025 at 71. His last public appearance in WWE was at "WWE Raw's" Netflix premiere where he was booed out of the building. His Real American Beer was a sponsor of WWE and WWE has a minor stake in the company. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.