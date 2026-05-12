London Mayor's Office: 'No Specific Discussions' About Hosting WWE WrestleMania 44

Two weeks ago, WWE President Nick Khan teased that WrestleMania 44 would be held in a major location, and though it's been a rumored destination for years, it doesn't seem like "The Show of Shows" will be coming London, England.

On Tuesday, the office of the Mayor of London informed "POST Wrestling" that negotiations about bringing WrestleMania to the city have been non-existent despite recent speculation of the 44th edition of the show taking place in a prominent location.

"There are general discussions with WWE, but at present no specific discussions around bringing the 2028 WrestleMania to London," Tom Degun of the Economic Desk with the Mayor of London's Press Office said, but claimed that Mayor Sadiq Khan is "determined to bring even more sports from around the world to London, including the biggest WWE events, and continues to discuss future opportunities."

At this time, Nashville, Tennessee seems to be the front-runner to host WrestleMania 44 after it was reported that the city put in a 3.5 million dollar bid to hold the event at Nissan Stadium. In addition, another international location that has become a potential candidate is Ireland, but WWE currently views the country as a "long-term project" and will only be possible if the Irish Government considers the nation to be a global sports hub. At Money In The Bank 2023, John Cena lobbied for WrestleMania to take place in London, and the following year, Nick Khan and WWE CCO Triple H met with Sadiq Khan to discuss the idea.

WrestleMania 43 is currently scheduled to occur in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which would be the first time in history that the event has taken place outside of North America. That said, there is reportedly contingency plans in place to move next year's show with the ongoing war in the Middle East.