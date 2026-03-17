Report: WrestleMania 43 Still Set For Saudi Arabia But WWE Has 'Contingency Plans'

WrestleMania 43 is set to take place from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next year, but according to a new report, WWE has "contingency plans" in place as the war in the Middle East continues, and after the United States launched a military initiative in February against Iran that has created ongoing conflict.

According to PWInsider Elite, there are currently no changes in place for WrestleMania 43's location in 2027. Company sources noted to the outlet, however, that contingency plans are in place for events in that region. PWIE was told WWE officials are paying attention in the ongoing conflict and if they need to address the situation, they will, but currently do not have the need to.

The next WWE event in Saudi Arabia is set for this summer. Upcoming big events, such as F1's Bahrain & Saudi Arabia Grands Prix have been canceled due to the war. Both races were set for April. WWE has yet not publicly announced a date for its summer 2026 Saudi show. WWE's most recent event in the Kingdom took place in January with the Royal Rumble.

WWE's Night of Champions event in June 2025 was jeopardized due to Saudi Arabia closing its airspace as Israel and Iran traded missiles, with Saudi physically sitting between the two nations on the map. A crew of WWE production employees were reportedly stranded in an airport in Qatar during the conflict, but Night of Champions went off without a hitch.

PWIE noted that while they had not been told of any specifics regarding any contingency plans related to WrestleMania 43, WWE has promised WrestleMania events to two cities, including Indianapolis. New Orleans is also set to host the event, as previously announced publicly on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ahead of WWE pivoting back to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42.