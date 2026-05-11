Backstage Update On Potential For Future WWE WrestleMania In Ireland

Ireland would love nothing more than to have its citizens shout from the floor to the rafters "Fáilte go WrestleMania Éireann" (welcome to WrestleMania Ireland). After Kilkenny Councillor Maurice Shortall told Irish Mirror last week how the country is in a good position to place a competitive bid to bring WrestleMania and its festivities to the "Land of a Thousand Welcomes," how realistic is that proposal?

According to Fightful Select, those close to the situation view WWE bringing its annual springtime premium live event to the "Emerald Isle" as a "long-term project" that's possible, so long as the Irish government views the country as a global sporting hub. Additionally, the publication noted that Ireland would be expected to match the $6 million site fee put forth by Las Vegas, who hosted WrestleMania 41 and 42 last year and this, respectively.

If they were to get the stamp of approval, the likely location of where WrestleMania would take place would be at Croke Park in Dublin. This stadium/headquarters of the Gaelic Athletic Association can hold up to 80,000 fans. Those close to the project dismissed any concerns of having the event at Croke Park, despite past protests from Croke Park residents, who were unenthused at the NFL holding a game at Croke Park last September.

No one wants anything to rain on this parade. However, there are some things WWE might want to consider if it goes through with this idea. Starting with the lack of a roof at Croke Park. As many know, the Irish weather and its rain showers are a year-round event, which could put a damper on things. If things do work out, it's estimated that Ireland could bring in €300 million to the economy.

While things get sorted out between Ireland and the WWE, the company remains dedicated on having WrestleMania 43 emulate live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the Riyadh Season in 2027. As for WrestleMania 44 in 2028, the "Super Bowl of Professional Wrestling" might return to the United States, with active negotiations with the city of Nashville, Tennessee, at the Nissan Stadium.