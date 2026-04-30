WWE In Active Negotations With Possible WrestleMania 44 Host City

During a WWE/TKO town hall meeting earlier in the week, WWE President Nick Khan appeared bullish about WrestleMania 44 in 2028, even going as far to say "wait until you hear the announcement on where we're going to be." A statement that bold led to speculation that WWE could be looking to hold WrestleMania in a unique venue coming off WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia next year.

Instead, it appears WWE is looking to bring WrestleMania back to the states and into a new NFL stadium. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that WWE is in active negotiations with the city of Nashville, Tennessee to hold WrestleMania 44 in Nissan Stadium. Expected to seat 60,000, the new home of the Tennessee Titans is currently under construction, with the expectation it will open for the 2027 NFL season.

Those close to the situation described the deal as at the finish line, and that Nashville government officials were hopeful the event would be announced soon. No financial details regarding a potential agreement were disclosed, though the news comes a day after a report revealed that Nashville had put in a $3.5 million bid, not counting tax breaks, to bring WrestleMania to Nashville for the first time in the history of the event.

While the news will certainly delight fans in the Tennessee region, a WrestleMania in Nashville would once again leave fans in Indianapolis, Indiana and New Orleans, Louisiana out in the cold. Both cities are said to be "owed" WrestleMania's, with New Orleans notably being announced as the site for WrestleMania 42 before WWE pulled a U-turn and held the show in Las Vegas, Nevada for the second straight year.