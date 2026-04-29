Report: United States City Puts In 3.5 Million Dollar Bid To Host WWE WrestleMania 44

Following WWE President Nick Khan's recent tease during a TKO town hall meeting regarding the location of WWE WrestleMania 44, a new report has revealed a United States city has put in a bid for the event in 2028. According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Nashville has thrown its hat into the race to host the "Showcase of the Immortals."

Alvarez posted to his X (formerly Twitter) subscribers on Wednesday and reported that the city has put in a $3.5 million bid for WrestleMania 44, a bid that also includes tax breaks. In a previous report by POST Wrestling following this year's WrestleMania, the outlet revealed public records showed the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor's Authority paid a $6 million site fee for the 2026 event, where it paid $5 million the previous year to host WrestleMania 41.

A report prior to that indicated WWE received a $4.3 million tax break for running the event in Las Vegas again this year, meaning the company made over $10 million from WrestleMania 42 in just the tax break and site fee alone. WWE claimed, however, it spent around $35 million on events in the city over the weekend.

During the town hall meeting, of which audio was obtained by POST Wrestling, Khan teased the location of WrestleMania 44 to staff attendees. The president of WWE didn't provide many clues, however.

"Wait until you hear the announcement on where we're going to be for WrestleMania in 2028," Khan said.

WrestleMania 43 will be held outside of the US or Canada for the first time in 2027 when it heads to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Before the second year of 'Mania in Las Vegas was announced, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson publicly revealed New Orleans as the host city for WrestleMania 42 during an episode of "WWE SmackDown."