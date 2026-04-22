WWE Reportedly Received $6 Million Sum For Holding WrestleMania 42 In Las Vegas

WrestleMania 42 is now a thing of the past, with plenty of talk surrounding the event going to CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes' injured eye, and even the security, or lack thereof, protecting talent throughout the week. What hasn't been talked about much, however, is the money WWE pulled in for the event, beyond an earlier report that WWE received a $4.3 million tax break for running the show in Las Vegas, Nevada for the second straight year.

Now more financial information has come out about the money WWE made during WrestleMania weekend, information that could shed some light on why WWE opted to run in Vegas again after originally planning for WrestleMania 42 to take place in New Orleans, Louisiana. POST Wrestling reports that public records show WWE's site fee was $6 million, paid for by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor's Authority.

The $6 million mark would mean that WWE topped their site fee from 2025, when they were paid $5 million to bring WrestleMania 41 to Vegas. Between the tax break and the site fee, this would mean WWE made more than $10 million in incentives from WrestleMania weekend, though the promotion has claimed it will have spent $35 million on events surrounding WrestleMania, "Raw," "SmackDown," and other WrestleMania themed events.

The site fee included several concessions to the LVCVA, including featuring the organization's name and photo in various promotional packages, events, and press conferences. Several tickets were provided to LVCVA members to attend WWE events throughout the week as well, including 20 lower level tickets for "SmackDown," "NXT," and "Raw," 10 tickets for each day of WWE World, 40 lower-level tickets for each night of WrestleMania, and a suite for LVCVA personnel for each night of of WrestleMania.