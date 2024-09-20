Five WWE Stars John Cena Needs To Face Before He Retires

His time is up, his time is now, you won't see him, after 2025. That's right ladies and gentlemen, 2025 will be the final year that anyone will get to see WWE icon John Cena wrestle, as he has officially announced that will be retiring from in-ring action at the end of next year.

Cena made a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank 2024 to formally confirm his plan to retire, later stating that he will have around 35 to 40 dates on his schedule before December 31, 2025. While the 16-time World Champion has already claimed to have agreed to a contract that will keep him in the WWE family past 2025, it will be in an ambassador role and more along the lines of what a Legend's contract entails. Now, with his final year looming, several WWE Superstars, and even some from around the wrestling world, have publicly expressed their desire to get in the ring with Cena before he hangs up his jean shorts.

There are only a limited amount of spots to fill, so only the best of the best will get the chance to wrestle "The Doctor of Thuganomics." With that in mind, here are five WWE Superstars that absolutely have to mix it up with Cena in his final year as an in-ring performer.

