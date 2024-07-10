Dave Meltzer Assesses Chances Of World Title Run In John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour

John Cena is set to call it a career in 2025, as the former WWE Champion will start his retirement tour in December. Should he retire without winning the WWE Championship, Cena will tie Ric Flair for WWE's record for most world championships at 16, though the official number of Flair's title reigns are disputed. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer was asked about the possibility of Cena breaking the record and winning his 17th world title, either the World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"It will be interesting if they try to have him go for 17," Meltzer said. "I don't know if he's gonna go for it but just the way he talked and everything, it wouldn't shock me." It's been roughly 7 years since Cena has held a world title in WWE, or any title for that matter, last holding the WWE Championship for a brief period in 2017 before he was dethroned by Bray Wyatt in an Elimination Chamber match.

Even in his part-time schedule, Cena has been able to maintain a consistent presence in WWE, wrestling at least once a year since he debuted for the company in 2002. He announced his retirement at WWE Money In The Bank but has been understandably tight-lipped about his plans for the tour. Cena mentioned that he has "unfinished business" in WWE, when asked about a potential match with TKO Group Holdings Board Member Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, while Cena's old rival CM Punk has also teased the possibility of the two men tangling one last time before Cena hangs it up.

