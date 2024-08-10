WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Discusses Potential Heel Turn

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is currently the company's top babyface, but many have hypothesized on when or whether he will turn heel. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Rhodes rejoined the conversation and although he was a bit coy on whether it will ever happen, he acknowledged that some fans think the seeds are already being planted.

"A lot of people think under it all, 'This guy's not a babyface, he's a heel,'" said Rhodes. "I think people think of the potential that could come from what if."

When pressed further on whether he will eventually make an about-face, Rhodes says that he is reluctant to turn heel because of the young following that WWE has. While there are talks of WWE turning to an edgier product when "Raw" goes to Netflix in January, Rhodes said that the sheer number of kids he interacts with at live events makes his job "rewarding and incredible."

"In my mind, I don't know how they would react to it," said Rhodes. "You want to be their guy and you can't just say, 'Hey I'm their guy.' You have to actually be their guy."

A Cody Rhodes heel turn has been a popular topic of conversation in the wrestling world for years now. Wrestling legends such as Undertaker, Kevin Nash, and Bully Ray have all been vocal in the conversation, expressing a wide array of reasons why the turn may or may not be wise for WWE.

Before his WWE return, there was fan demand for Rhodes to turn heel in AEW, something the company never followed through on.

